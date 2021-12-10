How to complete Icy Veins in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

Icy Veins is the sixth Milestone in Phase three of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. To complete it, you need to discover creatures on a frozen world. However, finding a frozen world isn’t the easiest thing in this game on a standard save file, let alone an Expedition. This guide explains how to complete Icy Veins without deviating from the main Expedition path at all.

Step 1: Reach the first Rendezvous Point

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest way to complete this Milestone is to wait until you get to the planet that hosts the first Rendezvous Point in the game. You’ll need to land on this planet to complete another Milestone, Rendezvous 1, anyway, so it’s worth getting there and then tackling Icy Veins.

Step 2: Scan every creature

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve found the first Rendezvous Point, start scanning all the creatures on the planet. We didn’t have to scan that many before this Milestone was completed, and we managed to do it by accident. It shouldn’t take you too long either. Once the Milestone is complete, you can claim a Supreme Scanning System Upgrade, a Biological Sample, and a Powerful Underwater Oxygen Upgrade from the Expedition menu.