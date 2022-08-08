How to complete Le Pew! on Ambrose Island in Hitman 3

Le Pew! is one of the Discovery challenges on Ambrose Island in Hitman 3. It seems relatively simple to complete, but you’ll find that there’s a curveball associated with the challenge that will make it much more difficult. This guide explains how to complete Le Pew! so you can tick another Discovery off your list.

How do you complete Le Pew! on Ambrose Island?

To complete Le Pew!, you need to obtain a Durian. This is the spiked fruit that can be seen hanging from trees around Ambrose Island. If you throw one at an NPC, it’ll crack and release a blue gas that’s emetic, causing anyone nearby to suddenly feel sick and walk away to vomit in peace. While useful, this also makes getting a Durian from a tree rather difficult because they’ll crack and disintegrate once they fall from it. This means that you’ve got to find one somewhere on the island.

Where to find Durians on Ambrose Island

There are two places you can easily find Durians on Ambrose Island. The first is in a dig spot on the island. There’s no obvious prompt for the dig spot until you feel your controller vibrate while walking around the area. If you don’t see it, keep moving around until it appears. See below for a map reference for this dig spot.

To dig the Durian up, you’ll need a shovel. You can find one in a cave near the Shrine on the island. See below for a map reference for the shovel.

Now you can return to the dig spot, use the shovel, and you’ll find a Durian under the sand to use as a new emetic gas grenade in a Silent Assassin run.

The second Durian you can easily obtain is in the storage area of the restaurant in the stilt village. You can get in there through a window, but use a cook’s disguise if you don’t want to get caught. The Durian is on the side near the Harpy brand beer. See below for a map reference for this Durian.