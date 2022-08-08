how-to-complete-the-jump-start-assassination-on-ambrose-island-in-hitman-3

Jump Start is one of the Assassinations you can pull off in Hitman 3 for a stunning kill on one of your targets. However, it’s not easy to put together, and you only get one chance at it, so you need to get things right the first time around. This guide explains how to complete the Jump Start Assassination, so you can tick it off your list.

Related: How to unlock The Floral Baller silenced pistol in Hitman 3

Jump Start Assassination on Ambrose Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can even think about attempting this Assassination, you need to get into the secure pirate base behind the stilt village on Ambrose Island. To do this, you’ll need a pirate disguise, but even then, some pirates in the area can see through it and detect you, so stay alert. You must now find the cage in the pirate base, the one with Agent Smith inside. See below for a map reference for this cage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cage is locked, but the key isn’t far away. It’s on the level above you inside Akka’s office. You should be able to sneak up the stairs and vault through the window into her office. A pirate standing guard out front will detect you if he looks your way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The key itself is on Akka’s desk underneath a note. Pick up the note, pick up the key, and return to the cage downstairs. See below for a map reference for the cage key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Release Agent Smith and the other prisoner, and they’ll exit the pirate base. The prisoner with the bag on his head may get caught, which could mean that a couple of pirates come inside to check out the cages, but this won’t ruin your plans. Wait until the coast is clear, and then turn the valve to the right of the cages. It’s on the wall and will cause water to spray all over the cages and soak them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the water is spewing, turn on the car battery in front of the cages. This will electrify the water. When Akka comes downstairs next, she’ll come to inspect the cages, but there’s one guard who can mess this up for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can break open the windows in the shack with the cages and vault out or walk around and wait in the bushes for Akka to come downstairs. But if you don’t get rid of this guard, he’ll get caught in the electricity and ruin the assassination. You need to leave a weapon on the track that leads from the pirate base down to the beach, close to the tower, so that the guard patrolling there will pick it up and take it to storage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With that guard out of the way, you can watch Akka inspect the cages and fry as she does so through the peephole in the building’s wall. You’ll get a notification for completing Jump Start at the end of the mission once you exit.