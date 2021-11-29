How to complete Lift Off in No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers

Lift Off is the second Milestone in Phase one of No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers. To complete it, you need to fix up your ship and get into space. This is a task that veteran players will be familiar with, but new players might struggle to get their heads around how you do it if this is one of your first runs in the game. This guide explains how to complete Lift Off so that you can begin exploring the stars around you.

Fix your thrusters and pulse engine

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to fix two parts in your ship if you want to leave the planet: the pulse engine and thrusters. Each is easy to fix with the natural resources around you. Both parts tell you what you’ll need to install before you can fix them. For example, the pulse engine requires Metal Plating and a Hermetic Seal. These can be constructed using Carbon and Ferrite Dust, both found by mining the objects and plant life around the ship.

You can get step by step instructions for which resources to gather by finding the Milestone in the Expedition menu and pinning it as active. Then you can find each resource and construct each part in order until the ship is fully repaired. However, you won’t complete the Milestone until you launch the ship and blast out into space. When you do, you can claim one Inventory Slot, five Ion Batteries, five Starship Launch Fuel, and the Pilgrm Geobay Plans from the Expedition menu.