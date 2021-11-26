How to start No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers

No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers is the very first Expedition to come to the game. It was initially introduced with the Expeditions update but has since returned to the game in Redux forms periodically as developer Hello Games gives more players a chance to earn the Normandy SR1 Frigate for themselves. This guide explains how to start the Expedition and get on the path to this iconic ship for yourself.

Start a new game

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers, you first need to check that the Expedition is live in the game. Hello Games will announce when this is the case, so it’s best to keep an eye on the developer’s Twitter account to keep track of when the Expedition is available. Then, when you know it is, load up No Man’s Sky and start a new game.

On the game type screen, choose Expedition. This will start a new game in the current Expedition. As long as Expedition 1: Pioneers is the current Expedition, you’ll load into a save file that will follow it. If not, you’ll load into a save file that’s part of the current Expedition. If this is a later run of Expedition 1: Pioneers, it will be called Expedition 1 Redux: Pioneers instead, indicating that it’s not the first time the Expedition has appeared in the game. This will not affect any of the rewards you can earn from the Expedition.