How to complete Lift Off in No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology

Lift Off is the fourth Milestone in the first Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology. To complete it, you need to use the ship you found for the first Milestone to get into space. However, your ship is in bad shape, so you need to fix it up. This guide explains how to do this so you can get on with the rest of the Expedition.

How to repair your ship

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you look at your ship on the inventory screen, you’ll see that two parts of it are broken. You need to repair both of these parts to get it off the ground and into space. To repair the Pulse Engine, you need to craft 1 Hermetic Seal by mining nearby trees for Carbon and using your Portable Refiner to turn that into 30 Condensed Carbon. You also need to craft 1 Metal Plating by mining the rocks around you for 50 Ferrite Dust. Fixing the Launch Thruster requires 50 Pure Ferrite, which you can refine by putting Ferrite Dust through your Portable Refiner. You’ll also need 1 Di-hydrogen Jelly, which you can craft using 40 Di-hydrogen.

When you’ve fixed both of these parts, you can hop into your ship and get off the ground. Aim up into the atmosphere and blast away into space to complete this Milestone. Then, you can claim the Launch System Recharger Plans, solar Mirror Plans, and two Wiring Loom from the Expedition menu.