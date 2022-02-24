How to complete The Metal Mount in No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology

The Metal Mount is the second Milestone in the first Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology. To complete it, you need to find your ship somewhere on the desolate planet that you spawn on. This guide explains how to complete this Milestone so you can get on with the rest of the mission.

Use the compass to guide you

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve initialized the Expedition, you’ll see the complete UI in No Man’s Sky. This includes the compass at the top of the screen. You can use the compass to identify various points of interest around you, and one of those is your ship. Look for the icon that looks like a starship, and you’ll eventually see a label appear next to it. This will tell you how far away from it you are, but that doesn’t really matter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run towards this icon until you reach your ship, and the Milestone will be completed when you get near it. Once the Milestone has been completed, you can claim two Storage Augmentations and the Teleport Reciever Plans from the Expedition menu. The next step is to repair your ship and get off of this planet so that you can find some creatures to turn into companions, which is the main focus of this Expedition.