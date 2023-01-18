How to complete Lucky Wishes Timed Research in Pokémon Go

The Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon Go has begun, giving players the opportunity to seek out their favorite red-colored Pokémon appearing in the wild. These include an increased chance to find a shiny Darumaka in the wild, Magikarp, Flareon, Slugma, Numel, Combee, Buneary, Fennekin, Bunnelby, Ponyta, and Magmar. While you’re catching these Pokémon, all players get the Lucky Wishes Timed Research quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Lucky Wishes Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

All Lucky Wishes tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

All players will go through the same first task in the Lucky Wishes Timed Research. However, there is going to be a choice you need to make after completing this, and it will determine the reward you will earn. The reward is not linked with the activities you need to complete, so regardless of which you pick, the activities and rewards for those tasks will not differ. It’s only going to change the final rewards.

Related: Should you get the Larvitar Community Day Classic Ticket in Pokémon Go?

These are all the Lucky Wishes tasks and their rewards in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Catch five Pokémon – 15 Poké Balls

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon five Times – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and a Lucky Egg

From here, you will choose from one of three paths. You can choose Hatching Eggs, Using Daily Adventure Incense, or Collecting Stardust.

Hatching Eggs

Task 2

Catch 10 Pokémon – Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon – Magikarp encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon

Hatch three eggs – Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 gifts to friends – Azumarill encounter

Rewards: An egg incubator and a Darumaka encounter

Using Daily Adventure Incense

Task 2

Catch 10 Pokémon – Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon – Magikarp encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon

Hatch three eggs – Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 gifts to friends – Azumarill encounter

Rewards: An incense an a Darumaka encounter

Collecting Stardust

Task 2

Catch 10 Pokémon – Bunnelby encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon – Magikarp encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon

Hatch three eggs – Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 gifts to friends – Azumarill encounter

Rewards: A Star Piece and a Darumaka encounter