How to complete Ollivander’s Heirloom in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of interesting quests for players to undertake while in Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. This includes a few house-exclusive quests while being a fifth-year student. If one chooses Ravenclaw as their house, an exclusive quest they’ll receive is Ollivander’s Heirloom. Here is how you can complete the Ollivander’s Heirloom quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Related: Every house exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Ollivander’s Heirloom walkthrough- Hogwarts Legacy

In the main storyline after finding the book with the missing pages for Professor Fig, you’ll receive an owl post from Gerbold Ollivander of Ollivander’s Wand Shop asking you to meet him about a family heirloom. After meeting him, he’ll ask you to locate a wand that has been in his family for generations but was stolen by Richard Jackdaw. He says that clues regarding its location may be found near the Owlery at Hogwarts. After talking with him, head to the Owlery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head towards the top and you’ll see a lot of owls resting in perches. You’ll also notice a Jackdaw statue in the middle as well as some perches that are covered by rings at the front. The task is to locate the five remaining Jackdaw statues located behind the covered perches. To see all of the covered perches, you can use the Revelio spell.

Related: All house differences in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, use the Accio spell to pull down these rings and you’ll find Jackdaw statues as well as some bags of Galleons. There are three Jackdaw statues on the main floor of the Owlery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, you’ll have to climb upwards to locate the two remaining Jackdaw statues. As before, use the Accio spell to make the statues drop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Putting all the Jackdaw statues in place will complete the puzzle. Then a cutscene will trigger where you’ll meet Richard Jackdaw himself and a conversation will happen between you and him regarding the location of the Ollivander family wand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Richard Jackdaw will then help you retrieve the wand after you meet him outside the Forbidden Forest. With that, the quest will end.