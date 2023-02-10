All house differences in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features the Sorting Hat ceremony. Depending on your answers, you will get sorted into one of the four houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff. Of course, you may already know which house you’d like to belong to. But does it make any difference in the long run?

What are all the differences between the four houses in Hogwarts Legacy?

Your common room will be different: each house has its own common room, just like in the books and movies. However, each one is distinct and in a separate location.

Your house colors: most cloaks, broomsticks, and other accessories will bear your house crest and colors.

Hufflepuff can visit Azkaban: there is a unique and exclusive side quest for Hufflepuff, "Prisoner of Love," which allows you to visit the Azkaban prison once.

Gryffindor

House Crest: Lion

Decoration and garment colors: red and gold

Common Room Location: South Wing, right past the lady in pink portrait

Fellow students: Garreth Weasley, Nellie Oggspire, and Cressida Blume

Companion: Natasi Onai

Perks: Satisfy your main character complex.

Slytherin

House Crest: Snake

Decoration and garment colors: green and silver

Common Room location: below the Grand Staircase

Fellow students: Ominis Gaunt, Imelda Reyes, and Sebastian Sallow

Companion: Sebastian Sallow

Perks: Fully savor that Dark Arts magic user feeling.

Ravenclaw

House Crest: Eagle

Decoration and garment colors: blue and bronze

Common Room location: one of the Grand Staircase towers

Fellow students: Duncan Everett Clopton, Samantha Dare, and Amit Thakkar

Companion: Amit Thakkar

Perks: Enjoy the early exploration boost, or stay in and get comfy in the best-looking common room.

Hufflepuff