Every house exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Each of the four Hogwarts houses is one of a kind and also popular. The houses aren’t just elements in the Harry Potter world, but also match the personality of the house student. However, there is much more to it than that in Hogwarts Legacy. Whichever house you pick will determine how your story will go in the game.

Each house has unique side quests, which already have a hold over people on each house they pick. Ravenclaw is said to have the least amount of side quests. When you first start the game, the Sorting Hat will begin the ceremony. From here, you will be asked a series of questions to determine what houses the Sorting Hat suggests, but you can override it with the house you want to be in.

However, the house you pick doesn’t determine or over-adventure; you just will have different quests. The main and only differences are the colors of the robe you wear, the location of where you will find your common room, and also which NPCs will hang out with you.

Hogwarts Legacy House exclusive quest list | All quests exclusive to each house

Gryffindor: The Hunt for the Missing Pages

Hufflepuff: Prisoner of Love

Ravenclaw: Ollivander’s Heirloom

Slytherin: Scrope’s Last Hope

These are the quest exclusive to only one of the Hogwarts houses, which means you won’t be able to do the Prisoner of Love quest if you aren’t in the Hufflepuff. This will help make some players think about what Hogwarts Legacy house they want to be a part of.

Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff vs. Ravenclaw vs. Slytherin differences in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the significant differences between the four houses is the colors; depending on which Hogwarts house you pick will determine the colors. Gryffindor is red, Ravenclaw is blue, Hufflepuff is yellow, and Slytherin is green. Each Hogwarts Legacy house has a different common room in other parts of the school, but each has a very different vibe. Gryffindor and Ravenclaw have their own towers, while Hufflepuff’s is behind some barrels near the kitchen, and Slytherin is in the dungeon, as you might have assumed.

You might want to pick a certain house based on the NPCs. Each one depends on the value the house represents; Gryffindor is brave and courageous, Hufflepuff is loyal and friendly, Ravenclaw creativity and smart, and Slytherin is a leader and ambitious student. The NPCs will be the ones in the common room who will talk with you about the values.

You might pick one house over the other in Hogwarts Legacy for many reasons, but honestly, there is nothing negative about any of the houses. It all comes down to which best fits you and what you want your journey to look like.