How to complete Pillar Push Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are multiple challenges and Kyber Bricks for you to receive as you work your way through the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll want to collect as many Kyber Bricks as you can to find to unlock upgrades for all of your characters and their various classes. On Naboo, you can find the Pillar Push Challenge. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Pillar Push Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Pillar Push Challenge in side the Theed Palace, on Naboo. When you enter the Palace, proceed to the main area, up the stairs, and speak with the Theed Palace guard standing in the room. He’ll notify you that the floor has been polished, making everything very slick. If you want to enter the Theed hall, you’ll need to move all of the pillars in the correct positions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top of the room, close to the center, there are four switches you need to flip to gain access to the throne room. We highly recommend before activating one of the switches to line up all of the pillars next to the switches because you only have 30 seconds to activate them all before you have to start over again. You’ll also want to use a Hero or Bounty Hunter character to utilize their grappling hook.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you set up all of the pillars next to the switches, flip the one you want to start, and then jump around to each of the switches. If you can do this before 30 seconds run out, the throne will open, and you can grab the Kyber Brick in the back of the room.

We had trouble trying to get the two back switches. To get around this, we placed the pillar from the left side of the room at the center, so we could reach the left and right back switch using it, without having the fourth pillar.