How to complete Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Jungle Habitat Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

For Pokémon Go Fest 2021, players will spend a two-day weekend taking part in various challenges and capturing rare Pokémon typically difficult to encounter in Pokémon Go. The event will be from July 17 to 18, and on the first day, the primary focus will be to capture Pokémon in rotating habitats that appear every hour. Each of these habitats feature unique Pokémon and exclusive habitat challenges that you need to complete. In this guide, we will detail how to complete the Go Fest 2021: Jungle Habitat Collection Challenge. Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a ticketed event, and everyone who wishes to take part in it will need to make sure you’ve purchased a ticket before attending the event.

For the Jungle habitat, we’ve broken down the many Pokémon you can expect to encounter during this hour. There will be Pokémon showing up randomly in the wild, but many are also attracted to your location if you have an incense activated.

If you want to make sure you complete the entire challenge, you want to make sure you activated this item on your character and grab as many Pokémon as you can that become close to you. The Jungle habitat will be active at 10 AM and 2 PM in your local time zone and is only there for an hour.

These are all of the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Go Fest 2021: Jungle Habitat Collection Challenge.

We’ll be updating this guide when we learn these details closer to the event.