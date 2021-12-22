All Pokémon Go Holidays: Friendship Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The second part of the Winter Holidays 2021 event has arrived to Pokémon Go. With it, a handful of challenges have become available, and you’ll have the opportunity to earn plenty of rewards before the event wraps up. The event kicks off on December 23 at 10 AM in your local time zone, and you have until the 31 to complete the Pokémon Go Holidays: Friend Challenge. Here’s what you need to know about the Pokémon Go Holidays: Friendship Challenge, along with all the rewards you receive in Pokémon Go.

These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing the Pokémon Go Holidays: Friendship Challenge Timed Research.

Send 5 Gifts to friends – Holiday Pikachu encounter

Trade 3 Pokémon with a friend – Vanillite encounter

Send 25 gifts to friends – Holiday Delibird encounter

Send Gifts 3 days in a row – Pokémon encounter

Make a new friend – 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter.

The overall challenge for this timed research is not too difficult, but some players may encounter a bit of trouble if they forget to send a gift to friends three days in a row. So you’ll want to find some way to remind yourself about it, such as working with a friend to send them a gift once a day or creating a notification on your phone.

Beyond the gift exchange, completing the Friendship Challenge during the Winter Holidays 2021 event should not be too difficult. The final reward is a Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, which you cannot have beyond these exclusive tasks.