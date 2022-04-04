How to complete Protocol Problems challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The puzzles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga require you to think outside of the box and use a variety of characters to complete them. You’ll want to make sure to have a handful of characters unlocked before undergoing them. For the Protocol Problems challenge, you’ll want to make sure you have some unique characters at the ready. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Protocol Problems challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Protocol Problems challenge on Coruscant, in the Federal District. A building will be locked, and you’ll need to find a way inside it to unlock the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get inside the building, you’ll need to access the conveyor belt to the right side of the building. It will have an Imperial COG symbol above it, meaning you’ll use any of the Villain characters to turn it on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the conveyor belt has been turned on, you’ll then need to swap to any of the Protocol droids you’ve unlocked throughout your journeys. Swap to them, and then break them apart, separating their chest from their legs. In this state, the upper and lower parts of their body can go through the conveyor belt, and sneak inside the building

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside, reassemble and open up the door at the front. You want to go to the first set of lasers and wait for them to lower, allowing your protocol droid to slip through and use the terminal on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While at the terminal, they will assume control of the droid on the other side of the lasers. This droid can then destroy the deactivated droid on the other side, and pull the switch, deactivating all of the lasers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you’ll need to swap to any of your Astromech droids and use them on the final terminal in the building. After completing the Astromech terminal, the door will reveal itself, and you can grab the AA-9 Freighter, completing the challenge.