You’ll find several puzzles and side quests for you to complete throughout your adventure in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These quests will take you all over the galaxy, giving you the chance to unlock Kyber Bricks and new characters to use as you explore the game. The Rebel Bubble Password Trouble will have you helping out a Gungan who lost their password. This guide details how to complete Rebel Bubble Password Trouble in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this quest in Gungan City, on Theed, which you can access from Lake Paonga. You’ll be able to access this area as you progress through Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When speaking with the Gungan, they share that they left their password with their good Rebel friend. Unfortunately, they don’t remember where that Rebel friend lives. They hint it’s somewhere in town. Thankfully, the password is not too far away. You’ll need to travel to the right side of Gungan City, on the top decks, and head inside of the bubble locked behind the Hero terminal. You’ll need a Hero character to access and open the door. Once inside, have a Protocol droid interact with the terminal and grab the password.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the password, return to the Gungan and use it on the terminal. You’ll need your Protocol droid again. After inputting the password, you’ll unlock the container and complete the puzzle.