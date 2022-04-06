How to complete Rebel Net Work in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Rebels did not immediately agree to work with the Ewoks in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It took a little bit of time to build trust with the little furballs, but they eventually did. However, before the friendship had been completed, a handful of Rebels had gotten themselves stuck inside of nets. You’ll need to help them escape. In this guide, we’ll detail how to complete the Rebel Net Work challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You will be looking to free five trapped Rebels stuck in nets in the Ewok Village on Endor. You’ll need to work your way through Episodes IV, V, and VI to reach this location and unlock it.

All trapped Rebel locations

You can find the first trapped Rebel on the fourth floor of the Ewok village. You’ll find them on the west side of the map. You can use a blaster to fire at the tree branch, freeing them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second trapped Rebel will be on the second level of the Ewok Village, closer to the southeast part of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the third trapped Rebel on the fourth level. They will be further to the east than the first one you located.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth trapped Rebel is also on the fourth level. You’ll find them closer to the landing pad, on the northeast part of the Ewok Village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth and final trapped Rebel will be on the highest level of the Ewok Village. You can find this area close to the landing pad and heading up the stairs. There, you’ll find the last trapped Rebel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After finding all three Rebels, you’ll earn three Kyber Bricks for your trouble.