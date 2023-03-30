How to complete Recording Rarities in Dredge

You’ll encounter several side quests as you progress through your fishing adventure in Dredge, and these quests will have you scouring uncertain waters for multiple strange and unusual fish. In the Recording Rarities quest for the Travelling Merchant, they will ask that you collect four fish for them and bring them back to them. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Recording Rarities quest in Dredge.

How to catch all rare fish for the Recording Rarities quest in Dredge

There will be four fish that you need to catch for this quest. You need to catch an Oarfish, Gulper Eel, a Goliath Tigerfish, and a Coelacanth. It is important to note that these fish require a unique fishing rod for each one. If you do not have access to that particular fishing rod, we recommend holding off on this quest, but knowing where to find these fish will be helpful as you progress through the game.

Related: How to collect all the samples for the Research Assistant in Dredge

Where to catch the Oarfish

You can find the Oarfish in the Gale Cliffs region on the southeast part of the map. This particular fish is exceptionally tricky to track down, but you can find it behind a waterfall in the far southeast area. Proceed through the waterfall, and there will be a spot where you can attempt to catch an Oarfish. You will need an Abyssal fishing rod for this fish.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to catch the Gulper Eel

For the Gulper Eel, you’ll need to travel to the southwest region, the Stellar Basin, an area attacked by a large creature residing at the center of the small islands. You’ll want to steer clear from this location, but head to the northeast area, close to the Research Outpost, and you should be able to find a Gulper Eel spawn close to the trench leading to the center. You will need a Hadal fishing rod to catch the Gulper Eel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to catch the Goliath Tigerfish

The Goliath Tigerfish is in the northwest region of Dredge, in the Twisted Strand. There are multiple bends and turns throughout the area, and your goal is to reach the northern section, where there is a small, cane-like area, and you should find the Goliath Tigerfish spawn. You will need a Mangrove fishing rod to catch this fish.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to catch the Coelacanth

When searching for the Coelacanth, it’s time to make your way to the northeast region of the map, to the Devil’s Spine. Unfortunately, to reach the location where you can fish for the Coelacanth, you will need to acquire an explosive to destroy a rock wall to reach it. Similar to the Oarfish, you will need a fishing rod that can be used on Abyssal fish.