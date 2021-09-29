How to complete Search for Zarude! Special Research all tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Starting on October 1, players in Pokémon Go will gain access to an exclusive Special Research called Search For Zarude!, which gives players access to the mythical Pokémon Zarude. The Special Research quest will be available at the start of the Secrets of the Jungle event on October 1 at 10 AM in your local time zone until 11. The quest goes away after this duration, and you will not be able to encounter Zarude until it appears for its next event appearance, which could be quite some time out.

There will be five tasks for this quest that you need to complete, and if you don’t complete it before the Secrets of the Jungle quest is over, that’s fine. The Search for Zarude! Special Research quest will remain in your quest tab until you finish it.

All tasks and rewards for Search for Zarude! Special Research

These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive while working through the Search for Zarude! Special Research. Zarude will be a guaranteed encounter when it does appear, so you shouldn’t have to worry about trying to save for it or use your best Poké Balls. Unfortunately, Zarude can not be shiny.

