As you near closer to the mystery of the plates in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll draw closer to the end of the game and the secrets that lie waiting for you. You’ll need to complete various plates from many legendary Pokémon in the Hisui, and when you do, you’ll be ready to return to Cogita and put all of the pieces of the puzzle together. In this guide, we cover how to complete Seeking the Remaining Plates in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

This quest only becomes available to you once you’ve reached the end of the main story, and then complete The Plate of Lakes, The Plate of Firespit Island, The plate of Moonview Arena, The Plate of Snowpoint Temple, and then the Plate of Prelude Beach. After this quest becomes available to you, you can meet with Cogita.

When you arrive, you’ll receive the final task from her: collect three logs of wood. You can collect these from your item storage next to her home or find them over the Hisui region. We recommend going to the Obsidian Fieldlands and finding them underneath trees in Deertrack Path, Deertrack Heights, nature’s Pantry, The Heartwood, or Sandgem Flats. All of these locations will have logs of wood for you to collect. Bring those back to Cogita, and she will reward you with the Pixie Plate.

Now, with all of the plates collected, you’ll need to make your way to Coronet Highlands, where you can visit the Sacred Plaza and make your way to Celestica Ruins. Speak with Volo when you arrive.

After making your way to the summit of the mountain, you’ll discover that Volo was behind everything from the start. Now, with all of the plates gathered together, you must defeat him in battle. Volo will be using six Pokémon against you. Volo has a Spiritomb, a Hisuian Arcanine, a Togekiss, a Lucario, a Garchomp, and a Roserade. Each of these Pokémon has unique weaknesses. Here’s the breakdown of how to best defeat Volo’s Pokémon during this battle.

Spirtomb is a Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon, weak against only Fariy-type moves

Hisuian Arcanine is a Fire and Rock-type Pokémon, making it weak against Water, Fighting, Ground, and Rock-type moves. You’ll want to use Water or Ground-type attacks to the most damage

Togekiss is a Flying and Fairy-type Pokémon, making it weak against Eectric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type attacks

Lucario is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon, making it weak to Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks. We highly recommend using Fire or Fighting-type Pokémon to beat it.

Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon, making it weak to Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks. We recommend you use Ice-type moves to defeat it.

The last Pokémon, Roserade, is a Poison and Grass-type Pokémon, making it weak to Fire, Ice, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks

After beating Volo, Giratina will appear, and you will have to battle it using what Pokémon you have left. You do not have an opportunity to heal them or revive any that fainted during the previous encounter. Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon-type Pokémon, making it weak to Ice, Ghost, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy-type moves. You will then have to battle it in its Origin forme.

After this, a cutscene will play out, and you’ll be able to progress to the next mission Pokémon Legends: Arceus.