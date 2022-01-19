How to complete Serial Scan missions in Rainbow Six Extraction

Serial Scan missions are among the many types of assignments you will take on while playing Rainbow Six Extraction. Unlike most other missions, Serial Scans require some firepower and a good defense, or you will easily get overwhelmed. Here is how you complete Serial Scan missions in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you start a Serial Scan mission, you will be tasked with finding the Catalyst Emitter. You will not be given the location of the machine so search around until you locate it. You can tell when you are near the Catalyst Emitter because you will see yellow lights or blue holograms. Once you find the Catalyst Emitter, walk up to it and interact with it to start it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you start up the Catalyst Emitter, you will be tasked with defending the areas around it while it collects data. These areas will appear on the ground. Stay within the area to make the meter go up. If you leave one of the defense areas, you will lose progression, and after 30 seconds, you will fail the mission. During this time, you will be attacked from every angle by the Archaeans. It is important to destroy any nearby nests before starting the Catalyst Emitter to limit the number of enemies that come.

You will need to defend three different locations before the mission is complete. After all three locations have been defended, you will be allowed to move on or extract from the area.