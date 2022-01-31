How to complete Snow-White Vulpix in the Snow request guide in Pokémon Legends Arceus – All Alolan Vulpix locations

You’ll find several requests you need to complete in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These requests are good ways to research Pokémon, and you can help out the Jubilife Villagers as they try to understand how to coexist with Pokémon. There will be a request for you that you need to complete on the Professor’s blackboard, and it has to do with an Alolan Vulpix. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Snow-White Vulpix in the Snow request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and detail all Alolan Vulpix locations.

After accepting the request, head to the starting Base Camp in Alabaster Icelands and speak with Keaka. There, you’ll meet with Keaka and his Alolan Vulpix. You’ll learn you need to five Alolan Vulpix in the nearby area. They’re scattered all over the region, so finding them can be a little tough.

These are the five Alolan Vulpix locations you’ll need to visit. You can find them all in the Avalanche Slopes region of Alabaster Icelands.

We recommend you use your Braviary mount to reach all of these locations. It offers the best way to reach these locations without engaging too many Pokémon in the region. After finding them all, return to the camp and speak with Keaka to complete the request. You’ll receive an Alolan Vulpix as your reward.