How to complete Snowpoint Temple puzzle in Pokémon Legends: Arceus – The Slumber Lord of the Tundra

As you progress through the story in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll find yourself in the Snowpoint Temple. In it, there’s a challenge that you’ll need to complete a puzzle that you need to figure out. There are three puzzles for you to solve, and there’s a panel that you need to click to proceed through the temple. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Snowpoint Temple puzzle in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for The Slumber Lord of the Tundra.

When you reach the Snowpoint Temple and enter the first door blocking your path, there are three symbols that you have the option to select. What symbols you pick are based on the statues inside of the hallway behind you, leading to the door. These symbols represent three types: Rock, Ice, and Steel, representing the three Regi legendary Pokémon, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel, respectively.

To figure out the puzzle, run down the hallway and find the statue that has no other statue look at it. You will use this as your starting point, and it will be holding its symbol in its hand. Then, follow that statue’s gaze to the other statues, return the blocked door, and press the symbols in the order you discovered them.

These are the answers for each of the three rooms of the Snowpoint Temple.

Room One:

Rock

Steel

Ice

Room Two:

Ice

Rock

Steel

Rock

Ice

Room Three:

Steel

Ice

Rock

Ice

Steel

Rock

After you complete the puzzle, you can continue forward through the rest of Snowpoint Temple.