How to complete Solo Mode in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

The single-player component isn’t as straightforward as one may think.

Contrary to popular belief, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s Solo Mode can supply a great number of gameplay hours. Despite it only offering four short gates (or chapters) when starting the mode, players are able to unlock many more upon clearing them. However, this mode isn’t as linear as it appears, as duelists will need to go onto newly-unlocked gates in order to finish previous ones.

Aside from the Tutorial Gate, there is a total of 15 other gates that have to be finished for the Story Mode to be 100 percent complete. That being said, some of these gates’ side missions will require Orbs that can only be obtained in later gates for you to complete it entirely. For instance, The Warrior of the Six Elemental Lords Gate cannot be completed until 200 Light Orbs have been obtained to unlock its side chapter’s door (as shown below).

As you can earn most new gates just by clearing previous ones’ main missions, we recommend those starting out to do all of the first four Gates’ main missions before worrying about their side chapters. To guide you through the rest of Solo Mode, check the list below for how to unlock each gate and their side chapter.

GatesGate requirementsSide Chapter requirementsWhere to find required Orbs
Duel StrategyNo requirements neededUnlocked after Duel Strategy: Duel 3No requirements needed
The Absolute MonarchNo requirements neededSpend 200 Dark OrbsThe Warrior of the Six Elemental Lords: Practice 1

The Absolute Monarch: Duel 1
The Warriors of the Six Elemental LordsNo requirements neededSpend 200 Light Orbs Ruins and Demise: Duel 1

Spectre Slaying Flames: Practice 1
Ruins and DemiseClear all main missions for The Absolute Monarch and The Warriors of the Six Elemental LordsSpend 200 Dark OrbsThe Absolute Monarch: Duel 2
The Mystery of the MegalithClear all main missions for Ruins and DemiseSpend 200 Earth OrbsThe Absolute Monarch: Practice 1

The Pyroxene Warriors: Duel 1
The Pyroxene WarriorsClear all main missions for The Absolute Monarch and The Warriors of the Six Elemental LordsSpend 200 Earth Orbs The Glory of the Gladiator Beast: Scenario
The Glory of the Gladiator BeastsComplete The Pyroxene WarriorsSpend 200 Wind Orbs The Mystery of the Megalith: Practice 1

The Glory of the Gladiator Beasts: Duel 1
Studying the Origins of the KarakuriClear all main missions for Ruins and Demise and The Pyroxene WarriorsSpend 200 Earth OrbsStudying the Origins of the Karakuri: Goal mission

The Glory of the Gladiator Beast: Scenario
Spectre Slaying FlamesClear all main missions for Studying the Origins of the KarakuriSpend 200 Fire OrbsThe Warriors of the Six Elemental Lords: Duel 1

The Pyroxene Warriors: Practice 1
Gears of Justice Dispatch!Clear all main missions for Ruins and Demise and The Pyroxene WarriorsSpend 200 Earth OrbsGears of Justice Dispatch!: Goal mission

The Steam Dinosaurs of Uncharted Lands: Practice 1
Digital Bugs in CyberspaceClear all main missions for Gears of Justice Dispatch!Spend 200 Light OrbsGears of Justice Dispatch!: Practice 1

Digital Bugs in Cyberspace: Practice 1
The Steam Dinosaurs of Uncharted LandsClear all main missions for Gears of Justice Dispatch! and Studying the Origins of the KarakuriSpend 200 Water OrbsThe Steam Dinosaurs of Uncharted Lands: Goal mission

The Glory of the Gladiator Beasts: Practice 1
The Colossal Mechanical ConchClear all main missions for The Steam Dinosaurs of Uncharted LandsSpend 200 Dark OrbsSpectre Slaying Flames: Scenario

The Glory of the Gladiator Beasts: Duel 1
Legend of the Star Heroes (Chosen by the World Legacy)Clear all main missions for Gears of Justice Dispatch! and Studying the Origins of the KarakuriSpend 100 Orbs of all types: Light, Wind, Fire and Dark Clear all previous gates to afford Side Chapter
Legend of the Star Heroes (Gift of the Martyr)Clear all main missions for Legend of the Star Heroes (Chosen by the World Legacy)Spend 200 Fire Orbs, 100 Earth Orbs, and 100 Dark OrbsClear all previous gates to afford Side Chapter

