How to complete Solo Mode in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Contrary to popular belief, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s Solo Mode can supply a great number of gameplay hours. Despite it only offering four short gates (or chapters) when starting the mode, players are able to unlock many more upon clearing them. However, this mode isn’t as linear as it appears, as duelists will need to go onto newly-unlocked gates in order to finish previous ones.

Aside from the Tutorial Gate, there is a total of 15 other gates that have to be finished for the Story Mode to be 100 percent complete. That being said, some of these gates’ side missions will require Orbs that can only be obtained in later gates for you to complete it entirely. For instance, The Warrior of the Six Elemental Lords Gate cannot be completed until 200 Light Orbs have been obtained to unlock its side chapter’s door (as shown below).

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can earn most new gates just by clearing previous ones’ main missions, we recommend those starting out to do all of the first four Gates’ main missions before worrying about their side chapters. To guide you through the rest of Solo Mode, check the list below for how to unlock each gate and their side chapter.