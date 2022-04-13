How to complete Space Chaser in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – All golden ship locations

There are several challenges you have the option to complete in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These challenges give you the chance to unlock specific characters, starships, or give you additional Kyber Bricks. There are over 1,000 Kyber Bricks in the game, so collecting them all will take a bit of time. A challenge you’ll want to work on is called Space Chaser, and you’ll need to find 10 golden starships throughout the galaxy. This guide covers how to complete Space Chaser in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and detail all golden ship locations.

You need to find 10 golden ships to complete the Space Chaser challenge. You can find them in specific regions of space, and when you encounter these ships, the pilot will attempt to escape, giving you a run for your money to try and elude you. We recommend bringing a ship you’re comfortable with flying to chase them down.

All golden ship locations

When you enter a region of space that contains a golden ship, you’ll be able to find it on your map, indicated by the star icon on your screen. Unfortunately, you won’t see the icon on your map, but you can see a red enemy outline flying around if you’re close enough.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Space Chaser challenge, these are all 10 golden ship locations you’ll want to visit.

Bespin

Cantonica

Coruscant

Dagobah

Endor

Hoth

Kashyyyk

Mustafar

Naboo

Utapau

We highly recommend completing all of the main missions in the game to unlock every planet. This way, you can visit all of the worlds you need to visit without having to strategically pick specific Episodes to play. After completing the Space Chaser challenge, you’ll earn five Kyber Bricks.