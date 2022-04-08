There are many side quests and challenges for you to complete throughout the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga adventure. You’ll want to complete these challenges if you want to unlock more characters or earn Kyber Bricks to boost your upgrades. For the Spear We Go Again side quest, you’ll be unlocking a character. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Spear We Go Again in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this quest on the north side of Theed, on Naboo. You’ll need to speak with R2-B1. They will provide you with the mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After accepting the mission, R2-B1 will share a hologram of the character you need to find to give them the message. They will be a Theed Guard with a spear in their right hand. You can find them in a reasonably large search area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can narrow this search down by speaking to any NPC in this search radius with a green dialogue box over their head. Unfortunately, they will not give you the exact location of this individual until you find the NPC closer to the river, at the center of town. To make your life easier, you can find the Theed Guard with a spear across the bridge, standing in front of a building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking with them, you can hand over the message and complete the quest.