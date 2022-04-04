How to complete Statues in a State Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

When you reach outside the Theed Palace in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have the chance to learn about how several statues outside the Palace are missing pieces. You’ll need to find these pieces by searching the immediate area and putting them back together in the Statues in a State challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Statues in a State Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this rumor by speaking to the guard standing next to the statues on the north side of the map on Theed, Naboo. After speaking with the guard, you’ll receive a search area to find all of the missing statue parts.

Statue 1

To the north, speak to the woman standing outside her house. She’ll explain to you how her neighbors complained about the massive mess in her yard, and so she stuffed it inside her house. You’ll need to unlock the door to access the interior. You can do this by climbing the side of the house, destroying the top of the roof, and then jumping down in the house.

When inside the house, click the red button to open the door, and then proceed outside. There will be a pile of bricks you can construct to rebuild the armor. You’ll then need to use a character who can use the force to lift the arm back onto the statue to complete the first one.

Statue 2

For the second statue, you can find the broken remains behind the Naboo guard, behind the food stalls. Stand next to the pile of bricks to reassemble them, and then use the force to lift it and realign it to the statue next to the guard.

Statue 3

The third statue is only missing its head. To the west side of the search area, you’ll find an NPC you speak to that is standing outside of a home with the head sitting on top of a gold LEGO object.

The only way you can destroy this object is by using a Bounty Hunter character. You can swap to them at any time. When you have your Bounty Hunter character, use them to fire at the gold object, destroying it, and then you can take the head after it falls down the stairs. You’ll need to use your Jedi character to lift the head back to the statue.

Return to the guard to receive your Kyber Brick.