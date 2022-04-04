How to complete Taxi Unfair in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Alongside the larger stories and adventures you can complete in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there are many side missions and challenges you can complete. Many of these missions take place outside of the main story, allowing you to explore the larger hub worlds of the Star Wars universe. In the Taxi Unfair mission, someone has stolen a man’s taxi, and he needs your help to get it back. This guide covers how to complete the Taxi Unfair mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this mission on Courscant by speaking to the Transport Official to the left of your ship in the Federal District. He’ll explain the situation to you, and ask for your help to find his lost taxi.

After speaking with the Transport Offical, he’ll provide a radius for you to search and speak with the citizens of Coruscant to learn more information about where his taxi could have gone. You can find the people to talk with highlighted on your map. When speaking to people in the highlighted area, look for the ones with a green dialogue box above their heads. They’ll provide details about the lost taxi.

The first person to indicate the taxi’s location will be a wounded walker who’s fallen to the ground, narrowing your search.

The second person you need to find will be further south, another wounded walker on the ground with a green icon above their head.

Further south, you’ll find another wounded walker who the crazy taxi driver nearly ran over. They will inform you the person who took the taxi will be around the building, to the right.

When you go around the corner of the building, you’ll find the people responsible for stealing the taxi, and you can speak with them. They’ll ask if you want to ride in the Deluxe Taxi Ride when you do. If you want to proceed through the quest, you must accept their offer and take the taxi ride.

After accepting the deal, the Taxi Theif and their partners attack you, forcing you to fight them. You’ll need to defeat the Taxi Thief and their allies to proceed through the quest. After beating them, the Transport Official will arrive to retrieve their taxi. Speak to them, and you’ll have completed the quest.