How to complete That’s Not Going To Buff Out Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the That’s Not Going To Buff Out… Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to cause severe damage to Darth Vader’s ship during the Stay On Target level in Episode IV – A New Hope. This means that, during the section of the level in which you’re collecting torpedoes and destroying the smaller thermal exhaust ports, you need to fight back, and not just manoeuver out of the way when Darth Vader attacks you (as you need to do for the Clever Flying Challenge).

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s not to say that you should use the loop manoeuver, just that you’ll also need to turn sharply to get Darth Vader in your sights. Like everything else on this level, he can be difficult to identify from long range (all red squares look the same, right?). But if you’re shooting at a target and it doesn’t explode after a few rounds of laser fire, that’s probably Darth Vader. If instead you see a lot of numbers and a health bar, that’s definitely Darth Vader, so keep shooting.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can complete the That’s Not Going To Buff Out… Challenge using just your lasers, but it’s easier and faster if you use Proton Torpedoes. These can be collected from the tops of the towers on either side of this area, and you can carry up to five at once. To use them, simply point at Darth Vader’s ship for a few seconds, until you lock on and a Square/X/Y button appears on it, then press that button to launch the torpedo and do tons of damage.