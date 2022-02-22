How to complete the Breaking Even side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Breaking Even is a side quest you can pick up from Camp Nowhere in Horizon Forbidden West. You’ll find this camp in Stillsands while exploring the vast region just outside of the facility where you meet GAIA for the first time. Aloy is tasked with investigating the collapsed tunnel for a trade caravan and finding a way through. This guide explains how to complete Breaking Even, including tips about beating its brutal boss.

Step 1: Explore the tunnel

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the tunnel and look for some red crystals on the wall. You can ignite these and break into a new part of the tunnel that hasn’t collapsed. Use your Pullcaster to open the vent and discover a lone survivor. They’ll tell you about something that attacked them, but they die before you can find out what it was.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep exploring, and you’ll come to an open area filled with machines. Don’t underestimate these enemies. They’re Apex versions, and all pack a serious punch. Try to take at least one of the Burrowers out using stealth before the rest of them descend on you. To move forward, you need to kill all the machines and use your Pullcaster once more to unblock the large opening at the top of the ramp.

Step 2: Kill the Rockbreaker

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re through the blocked entrance, you can see the exit to the tunnel ahead. However, when you emerge, you quickly discover what caused the collapse and killed the crew of the last caravan. There’s a colossal machine called a Rockbreaker swimming around in the ground in a large arena, and you need to kill it.

Thankfully, the arena is filled with environmental traps to trigger that will deal a good chunk of damage to this Rockbreaker. These machines are weak to fire, so arm yourself with anything that deals fire damage and hit it. You’ll have to hit it a couple of times when it jumps up out of the ground like a whale before it leaps and beaches itself. The Rockbreaker will then move across the ground and try to smash into Aloy. Once you’ve killed the machine, gather all the resources it drops and return to Camp Nowhere to complete the quest and claim your reward. You’ll get more if you pick up the chest left by the caravan.