How to complete the Color Me Rebellious side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

One of the trickiest puzzles in all of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is found in the Color Me Rebellious side quest. It consists of two-sided floor panels that feature parts of the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance symbols. So, to complete this oddity, players will need to be sure the floor is made up of only the blue and white Rebel panels — but there’s a catch. Multiple panels will flip after just one of them is stepped on. As mind-blogging as it is, here’s how to knock it out in a few easy steps.

Color Me Rebellious’s puzzle can be found in Yavin 4’s Great Temple location and sits on the fourth floor of the main rebel base. Before we jump in, it’s crucial to note that the puzzle can be reset at any time by flipping a nearby switch with the Rebel symbol beside it. You’ll then want to begin by stepping on all four corner panels, ultimately turning all the floor’s outside edges to blue and white.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If done correctly, you should now only see red and black panels circling a blue panel in the center, similar to the image below. The next and last step will be to go to this center panel by walking along the grey sections of the puzzle. By doing this, the Rebel symbol will be fully completed, causing a nearby box with a Kyber Brick to open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

