How to complete Winging It in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

After players are introduced to the massive rebel base that is Yavin 4 in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there is a handful of puzzles and missions to discover all around. One that may be tough to find is the Winging It mission, as it hides far from the base’s entrance. Here’s how you’ll be finding and completing this short challenge.

You can begin Winging It by speaking to a Rebel Mechanic in the northeast section of Yavin 4’s map (as marked below). The mechanic can be found struggling to fix a near X-wing Starfighter, so they’ll ask that you get it back up and running again by finding the remaining parts of one of its wings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll even notice before talking to the mechanic that something is wrong with the ship’s landing pad, as its side panels will continuously shake. So, you’ll want to first switch to a Astromech Droid (such as R2-D2) and go underneath this platform to activate a switch that removes these panels. However, as shown below, there is machinery behind these panels that must also be destroyed. This can be done by swapping to a villain character with the right arrow on the D-Pad (or keyboard) and blowing it up with grenades.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This explosion should result in a mass amount of bricks coming out from the machinery. Turns out, these bricks are what you’ll using to rebuild the ship’s wing. To do this, you can simply build with them and they should be instantly added onto the X-wing. The mission certainly requires more steps than most, but your hard work does pay off. After the wing is rebuilt, the mechanic will grant you access to the BTL-A4 Y-wing vehicle, which can then be bought in the Ship menu for 100,000 Studs.

Related: How to complete The Ordu Aspectu in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga