How to complete the Elusive Fanghorn contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Larend has yet another contract for you to take on. Larend has his eyes on a Fanghorn that his crew just can’t seem to track down and capture. You will have to track down this machine to complete the mission. Here is how you complete the Elusive Fanghorn contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you receive the contract, head south of Larend’s location to the nearby riverbank. You will see that there are multiple tracks that you can examine. Examine that tracks until you find the ones belonging to the Fanghorn. Use your Focus to track it by holding down R3 and pressing R1 to highlight the tracks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the tracks along the river’s edge until you find the Fanghorn up on a nearby cliff. Your next task is going to be to kill the Fanghorn. This isn’t as difficult as you might think. The Fanghorn has a pretty predictable path once you get it running and you chase it for a while. Use a tripcaster or ice arrows to help slow it down. You can also summon a mount if you need the extra speed to catch the Fanghorn. Once it is dead, return to Larend for your reward.