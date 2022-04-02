How to complete the Eye Lost It side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dardanos lost his eye. That is a horrible predicament, especially since he is a cyclops and his eye is his whole head. He says that it is nearby, but it’s hard to tell when you can’t see. Be a pal and bring his eye back to him. Here is how you can complete the Eye Lost It side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this quest, you will first need to complete the Karnok’s Wall portion of the campaign. During this time, you will need to complete the Son of a Witch quest. This quest will take you through Karnok’s Wall and give you access to the final section of the Overworld. After leaving Karnok’s Wall, head to the left and you will find Dardanos next to a popcorn wall by Sunfang Oasis.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking to Dardanos, head to the right and find the village. He will let you know that his eye may be in a different area. Continue your search by going to the other side of Sunfang Oasis to the nearby dungeon. You will be getting close to Dardanos’ eye now. Continue searching for the eye by going to the nearby dungeon on the other side of the entrance to Sunfang Oasis. Go into the dungeon. You will have to complete two encounters once you are inside. At the end of the second encounter, you will receive Dardanos’ eye. Give him his eye and he will reward you by removing the popcorn from the Overworld. This will allow you to retrieve the Shrine Piece.