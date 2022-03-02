How to complete the Faro’s Tomb main quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Faro’s Tomb is the main quest in Horizon Forbidden Dawn that you’ll get once you’ve collected all three of GAIA’s subordinate AIs. It becomes apparent that Aloy needs the assistance of the Quen tribe, so her next target is their base, an island out to the west. This guide explains how to complete the quest so you know what you’re doing every step of the way.

Step 1: Go to Legacy’s Landfall

After you land on the island, follow the quest marker to the base the Quen has set up, Legacy’s Landfall. There, you’ll be able to ask the Quen about where Alva is and meet their Ceo. The Ceo tells Aloy that Alva is trapped at the nearby dig site where the tribe has found Thebes, Ted Faro’s underground bunker. They’re trapped by an Apex Thunderjaw, and Aloy needs to get rid of it.

Step 2: Kill the Apex Thunderjaw

You’ll find the Apex Thunderjaw as soon as you arrive at Digsite. It emerges from behind the nearby cliffs. Despite it having half of its health, this is still a formidable boss and will wipe the floor with you if you’re not careful. It’s weak to acid damage, so equip any weapon that deals it and start building up the effect to help give you an advantage.

In this fight, the first thing you should do is shear off the two weapons on the Apex Thunderjaw’s back. There’s one on top and one on the left-hand side. These weapons fire rockets and drones and make the battle much more challenging if they’re still attached. After those are removed, Try to hit the canisters on the machine’s back or the top of its head. There’s a weak point on top of the head that takes a lot of damage when hit. You can also shear off the gun on the left-hand side of the machine’s face, but this isn’t essential to win.

We found that drawing the Apex Thunderjaw over to areas with a lot of debris made the battle a little easier. This machine is agile and will follow you fast, but you can get a good angle on its weak points if you force it into tight spaces like this where it can’t move quite as easily. When the machine is finally dead, it’s time to head into Digsite and meet with Alva.

Step 3: Enter Thebes

After an uncomfortable conversation, Aloy volunteers to plunge into the water in Digsite to try to find a way into Thebes. You need to swim down into the cavern and follow the path to the geothermal vents. Above you will be Thebes, and there’s a gap in the bottom marked in blue that you can enter it through.

As you swim, you’ll encounter some turbine fans churning up the water. The first one stops periodically, so swim through when the blades aren’t spinning. You’ll need to enter the open doorway in the next corridor to find the controls to stop the second one.

After you’re through, you’ll be able to enter Thebes. Spend some time exploring and collecting all the Datapoints before heading over to unlock the door because it’ll be much harder to pick them up later.

Step 4: Explore Thebes

Once Aloy opens Thebes up, things take a turn with the Quen. Your only purpose now is to act as a guide while exploring the bunker. This is another point when it’s worth taking your time to explore the area thoroughly and pick up every item or collectible you can.

When you enter the main hall, two Corruptors will attack. Use fire ammo on these machines to kill them fast. There’s nothing important that you need to take form them, you just need to kill them quickly and avoid as much damage as possible.

Continue to explore the bunker and scan everything in sight. Eventually, you’ll come to a chair that the Ceo of the Quen wants Aloy to scan. The ensuing hologram teases something coming later in the quest that you’re probably not ready for.

Step 5: Open the door

Soon after seeing the chair, you’ll come to a locked door. The Quen can’t open it, but Aloy can get around it using the Pullcaster on the nearly vent. Once inside the room, scan everything and then interact with the computer. If you miss a Datapoint, you likely won’t be able to scan it afterwards.

Step 6: Escape

After the cutscene plays out, Aloy and Alva need to get out of Thebes fast. There are Quen warriors in your way though, so fight them and run back the way you came as soon as you can. You’ve got to follow the path you took throughout the bunker to get to the door, which is worth remembering each time you get stuck in a room. The quest will be complete when you reach the bunker door.