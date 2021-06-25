How to complete the Found the SASR Hideout Story Milestone in Super Animal Royale

As you travel throughout the map in Super Animal Royale, you may find some secrets and neat side content in-between your battles with other animals. There is a whole section of objectives called Story Milestones that will task you with performing specific actions without telling you what they are. You will need to use your observational skills to find clues in the environment to accomplish each feat. That is true with the Story Milestone called Found the SASR Hideout. Here is how to complete it.

To find the SASR Hideout, there is no special weapon or item that you need in your inventory like some other Story Milestones. To open the hideout, you will need to travel to the Super Animal Farm section of the map and specifically be in the E6 square on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While watching out for enemies, enter the big barn in the E6 square and make your way to the center of the building. You will notice a closed room with a blue tarp over it. That is the hideout you need to open. Directly to the right of the door to that room are some boxes you need to break.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind those boxes is a pressure plate you need to stand on. When stepped on, the room will open, you will get a notification of the Story Milestone completing, and you can grab any weapons and items inside that room. You will also unlock a new hat cosmetic that you can redeem in the Milestone tab of the menu.