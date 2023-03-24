Another Team Rocket-themed Special Research has arrived in Pokémon Go, called From the Shadows. This Special Research ticket is available to all players eager to track Giovanni down and defeat him in a Pokémon battle. You’ll need to battle your way through taking down multiple Team Rocket Grunts, and the several leaders who work in the organization. There are several tasks and rewards you can earn by completing this ticket. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the From the Shadows Special Research in Pokémon Go.

All From the Shadows Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Like the other Team Rocket Special Research tickets, From the Shadows will reward you with a Super Rocket Radar, which is how you can track down Giovanni. When this Special Research goes live, Giovanni will have Regice as his captured legendary Pokémon, but you can choose to hold off on using your Super Rocket Radar and instead use it at a later point, if you want to catch a different legendary shadow Pokémon in the future.

Related: Does Pokémon Go have a Giovanni update for March 2023?

These are all the tasks and rewards for completing the From the Shadows Special Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Defeat three Team Rocket Grunts – Three super potions

Catch two shadow Pokémon – 20 Poké Balls

Purify a shadow Pokémon – Three revives

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and three Mysterious Components

Task 2

Defeat six Team Rocket grunts – A Mysterious Component

Catch four Shadow Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

Purify two Shadow Pokémon – A Mysterious component

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Rocket Radar

Task 3

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo – 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff – 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra – 1,500 XP

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar

Task 4

Find the Team Rocket Boss – 10 Max Potions

Battle the Team Rocket Boss – 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Rocket Boss – Six Max Revives

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 SP, and two Golden Razz Berries

Task 5

Claim Reward – 1,500 XP

Claim Reward – 1,500 XP

Claim Reward – 1,500 XP

Rewards: 5,00 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries