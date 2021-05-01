Does Pokémon Go have a Giovanni update for May 2021?

May 2021 will be another weird month for Giovanni in Pokémon Go. All players will have a chance to encounter him this month, the leader of Team Rocket. He’s captured Moltres, and if you defeat him in a Pokémon battle, you have a chance to capture this legendary shadow Pokémon and add them to your collection. We always recommend you go out of your way to capture a legendary shadow Pokémon because of how rare they are. However, it’ll be tough for most players to go after Giovanni because you need a Super Rocket Radar to find him. For May 2021, there’s only one way to receive this radar, and it’s not by beating Sierra, Arlo, or Cliff, the other Team Rocket leaders.

In May 2021, there will be an event in Pokémon Go called Luminous Legends X. It will be happening from May 4 to 17. When the event is live, there is a timed research kicking off with it, and a reward for completing the special research task in this quest is a Super Rocket Radar. This is the only way to receive one during May 2021.

However, if players have not completed The Higher They Fly special research, then you have the opportunity to finish it and receive a Super Rocket Radar. You can battle Giovanni right now for your chance to obtain shadow Moltres.

We’re hoping things change after the current season, the Season of Legends, which ends on May 31. The dedicated dataminers team, Pokéminers, have already discovered multiple new shadow Pokémon added to Pokémon Go that has not been released yet, and we’re going to guess these will be the new rewards when you battle Team Rocket Grunts. Because developer Niantic has not announced these new Pokémon, we’re going to guess these will be released sometime during the beginning of June 2021 during an event. Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff will likely receive new shadow Pokémon, too.