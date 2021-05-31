How to complete the Galarian Ponyta timed research tasks and all rewards in Pokémon Go

As a form of apology from Niantic, they’re releasing a special timed research project all about Galarian Ponyta. It’s launching right at the start of the Season of Discovery, due to Galarian Ponyta not having been shiny for a partial time during the final events of May 2021 for the Season of Legends. The timed research is available for everyone, so you won’t need to purchase anything or have access to a particular part of Pokémon Go. It’ll be available as soon as the Season of Discovery arrives in your area at 10 AM.

Make sure to log into the game and complete these tasks before the event runs out. You have until June 8 to complete it. There’s a chance for the Pokémon to be a shiny version, but we do not believe it has an increased chance of it happening.

All Galarian Ponyta special timed research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks and rewards you can receive for completing the Galarian Ponyta timed research.

Task 1

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké balls

Catch 5 Pokémon -1,000 XP

Make 5 nice throws – 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: Galarian Ponyta encounter, 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Task 2

Claim reward – 15 Poké balls

Claim reward – 1,500 XP

Claim reward – 1,500 Stardust

Rewards: Galarian Ponyta encounter, 1 incense, and 1,500 XP