How to complete The Gate of the Vanquished side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Drakka and Yarra are at each other’s throats. A challenge has been initiated. Drakka is seeking to put an end to Yarra’s rule. Something needs to be done to prevent the fall of the Desert Clan. Step in and stop this madness. Here is how you complete the Gate of the Vanquished side quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

You unlock this quest after completing the two quests prior to it; Thirst for the Hunt and Wound in the Sand. During these quests, you help Drakka and Yarra solve the problem of the water in the desert. Now that the water has begun to flow again, Drakka believes Yarra is no longer fit to be the leader. Meet Drakka and Yarra at the Gate of the Vanquished just southwest of Scalding Spear.

When you arrive, you will need to speed to Yarra and Drakka. Afterward, you will be given the choice to choose a side. There are three choices here; side with Yarra, side with Drakka, or both stand down. No matter which side you choose, you will fight against the other side. This will ultimately end with one of them being the leader. Even if you choose neither side, you will still be forced to choose one or the other. Choose who you think is a better commander.

After a cutscene, a fight between the two squads will ensue. After the battle, the quest will be complete and whoever you chose will be the commander. For completing the quest, you will unlock the Choose a Desert Commander trophy.