how to complete the Gumbo No. 5 side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Cardassin wants your help. She is trying to brew herself up a love potion out in Sunfang Oasis. Love potions always work out, right? Oh well, help her out anyway. Here is how you complete the Gumbo No. 5 side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

This quest can be picked up after completing the Ditcher side quest in the area. You can obtain this quest near the entrance to Sunfang Oasis and inside the throne room straight ahead of the entrance. Once you pick up the quest, Tina will open a portal for you that will take you to Cardassin.

Gathering ingredients

After talking to Cardassin, she will request that you go to Loretta’s shop. Jump down to the town below you and run to the far side where Loretta’s shop is. You will have two options here; buy the crab legs or steal them. Buying them will cost you 1,000 gold while stealing them will start a fight. However you handle the situation, you will need to collect crying apples after. Go to the nearby spring to collect the apples. They are buried in the ground. You can pick them or ground slam to get them.

Googly tubers

Now that you have the first two ingredients, you will need to gather some googly tubers. Go to the area next to where you picked up the crying apples to find the googly tubers. Once you collect them all, return to Cardassin and place the ingredients in the cauldron. While the potion stews, you will need to defend the area from the wyverns that attack. Drink the love potion and enjoy the delicious gumbo. This will complete the quest.