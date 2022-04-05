How to complete the Gungans Gone side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

When you’re looking to explore the galaxy far, far away in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll find multiple side quests and challenges to complete along the way. These side quests often give you a variety of rewards, namely unlocking characters and Kyber Bricks. For the Gungans Gone side quest, you’ll earn one of both. Here’s what you need to do to complete Gungans Gone side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

While exploring Gungan City on Naboo, you can find this mission in the Lake Paonga region. You’ll want to make sure you complete Episode I: The Phantom Menace before looking for this side quest. When you’re ready, you can find Boss Nass, and he’ll be ready to give the quest to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Boss Nass has sent ambassadors all across the galaxy, and he wants you to bring them back to share what they’ve learned about other cultures. After receiving the quest, you’ll need to head to Tatooine, Geonosis, and Coruscant.

All Gungan Ambassador locations

The Gungan on Coruscant will be in the Federal District. When you arrive, you’ll find the Gungan stuck inside a pit because they were not looking where they were going. You’ll need to get them out of this pit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind some crates, you’ll find a trampoline the Gungan can use to jump out of the pit. Bring it over the opening, and then use a Jedi or Sith character to use the Mind Trick ability and have them jump out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, head to Geonosis, and go to the Stalgasin Hive region. You’ll need to search for the Gungan in the eastern part of the map when you arrive, following the various waypoints. You’ll find the Gungan captured by the Genosisians. You’ll need to use an Astromech to open up the door and then use a Protocol droid to speak with the Gungan’s captors.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking with the captors and learning that the Gungan tried to steal one of their treasures, you’ll need to button on the side of the room to release them. Once you’ve clicked the button, the Gungan will be freed, and they can return to Boss Nass.

The final Gungan will be on Tatooine, in the Mos Espa region. When you arrive, speak with one of the locals in the search radius, and you’ll be directed to the market where the Gungan was causing problems.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the location, you’ll need to pay off the Gungan’s Debt, 5,000 studs. Upon paying the debt, the Gungan will be freed. You can now report back to Boss Nass.