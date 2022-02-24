how-to-complete-the-in-bloom-side-quest-in-horizon-forbidden-west

In Bloom is a side quest in Horizon Forbidden West that you can pick up near the Shining Wastes Tallneck. An old woman and her granddaughter are out in the flowers near the Tallneck, a sight that’s too intriguing to ignore. This guide explains how to complete In Bloom, ensuring you know what to do from start to finish.

Step 1: Gather Scarletstems

Screenshot by Gamepur

The old woman wants you to gather Scarletstems. These are pink flowers that grow among the other flowers in the area immediately around the old woman. Look around and use your Focus to find and pick three. When you return to the NPCs, you’ll gain a new task.

Step 2: Speak to the herbalist at Plainsong

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step in this quest is visiting Plainsong in search of Nilo. You need to find the herbalist, who is on the highest level of Plainsong. Getting up there is somewhat tricky because of the winding nature of the paths around Plainsong. Follow each upward path and then look for the next until you finally reach the herbalist. They’ll tell you that Nilo isn’t there, and you must look in a settlement called Riverhymn instead.

Step 3: Search Riverhymn and help them beat the rebels

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at Riverhymn, you’ll find rebels attacking the settlement. You can’t search for Nilo until you beat those rebels back and complete the Roots That Bind side quest. Once the quest is complete, you’ll be able to speak to a young woman in the settlement who will tell you about Nilo. Aloy places the Scarletstems in the settlement, and the final step of the quest unlocks.

Step 4: Return to the old woman

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final part of the quest is to speak to the old woman in the field of flowers once again. Telling her about Nilo’s fate makes her feel a bittersweet sadness and closes that chapter of her life forever.