How to complete the Shining Wastes Tallneck in Horizon Forbidden West

The Tallnecks in Horizon Forbidden West are a good way to bring up more of the map and highlight all of the hidden locations you’ll want to visit in the game. Unfortunately, getting to these Tallnecks can be a challenge, and the one in the Shining Wastes requires a bit more creativity. This guide covers how you can complete the Shining Wastes Tallneck in Horizon Forbidden West and detail how to get to the top of this large creature.

Reaching the top of the Shining Wastes Tallneck all comes down to being amount to mount one of the Sunwing machines, the flying creatures you’ve likely already encountered. You can eventually override these creatures, but you’ll need to gain the override code from the Gemini Cauldron. However, if you go straight to this facility, it will be offline. When you want to unlock this part of the game, you’ll need to progress further in the main story.

Unlocking the Shining Wastes Tallneck all comes down to the main story progression. It’s not a side quest or small activity you can miss. You’ll make your way through The Wings of the Ten story mission, which directly has you grabbing this particular Tallneck along with your first Sunwing machine.

We recommend working on your current main story quests if you have not unlocked the Sunwing overdrive protocol yet. You’re likely not too far off from it if you’re in the location to interact with this Tallneck.