How to complete the Magic Hunter Mastery in Guild Wars 2

The Elon Riverlands has many hidden secrets and many hidden Achievements. To complete the map entirely, you’ll have to gain the Mastery Insight Points scattered around various areas. One of these, the Magic Hunter Mastery Insight Point, is locked behind a collection-based achievement that requires players to hunt Unstable Magic Nodes across the map. These blue floating orbs are scattered through different areas, requiring specific Mounts to obtain in some cases.

Starting the Achievement

Screenshot by Gamepur.

You’ll need to head to the excavation site on the map, located in the Scavengelands . But, first, you’ll have to find Researcher Raizza, an Asura situated at the edge of the quicksand. Speak to them and choose the first option to begin the Achievement.

Node 1:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

You’ll require a Skimmer to access this Node. It’s just up north from Researcher Raizza, hovering over the quicksand. You can also use a Skyscale to get the Node. You’ll need to touch the orb with your character’s model or your Mount to obtain it.

Node 2:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The following Node is atop a pillar north of the previous one. You’ll need either a Springer or a Skyscale to reach it. The pillar is just above the Hero Point on the map, and there’s also a Choya there that you’ll either need to dodge or kill.

Node 3:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Head east from Node 2 until you locate the quicksand. The Node is floating above the sands, but several Sand Sharks will attack you, which means you’ll need to be quick. You can use either a Skimmer or a Skyscale to access the Node.

Node 4:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Node is just south of Node 3. It’s atop a tall pillar, but Wind Riders surround it. You can defeat them or rush through if you’re unwilling to fight them. You’ll need either a Springer or a Skyscale.

Node 5:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Head south from Node 5 down into The Quickmire. This area is filled with quicksand, so you’ll have to use a Skimmer or a Skyscale to reach the Node. There are Sand Sharks around, but you can avoid them as needed.

Node 6:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Node is surrounded by Branded. It’s at the back entrance to Augury Rock and is hovering in the air. You’ll have to jump with either a Skimmer or use a Skyscale to reach it. Apart from the surrounding Branded, there aren’t any enemies in the way.

Node 7:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Node is in a cave just north of the Skimmer Ranch Waypoint. You’ll have to use a Skimmer or a Skyscale to get there, but there’s also a lot of Forged in this cave. You can avoid fighting them if you approach from the left side of the cave’s entrance.

Node 8:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The following Node is floating above the water of the Oasis. You can glide down from the higher cliffs or jump down, but there are hostile fish in the water. Alternatively, you can use a Skimmer or a Skyscale to reach it.

Node 9:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Head directly east from Node 8 and into the Whispering Grottos. There are a lot of hostile creatures in the area, and a Hydra guards the Node itself. You can fly in and out quickly with a Skyscale or use any other fast Mount.

Node 10:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Head south-west from the last Node, jump up the pillars with your Springer or fly up with a Skyscale. The Node is near some Harpy nests, but nothing immediately around it.

Node 11:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Node 11 is located in the bottom right area of the map, in the Elon Flow zone. It’s tucked up against the cliffs, near three small waterfalls. Some bandits behind the waterfall will fire at you if you get too close, but you can avoid them easily enough. You’ll have to use a Skimmer to access this Node.

Node 12:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Head left along the southernmost border of the map, following The Bone Wall. There’s a lot of Awakened in this area, so you’ll have to fight or avoid them. You’ll need a Skimmer to reach it.

Node 13:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The next one is in the Shallows of Despair region of the map. It’s located on a ruined tower, so you’ll need a Springer or Skyscale to reach it. The area is filled with hostile creatures.

Node 14:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Head up and to the right from Node 13. This Node is hovering relatively high up, so you’ll need a Skimmer, or if you’re on the pillars, you can glide down to the Node easily enough.

Node 15:

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Node is just to the left of the Skimshallow Cove on a small island. It’s between two fishing spots, and you’ll need a Skimmer with Ride the Wind for the easy way up. You can also cheese it by climbing up onto a small plant on the side of the island and hop up with the Springer.