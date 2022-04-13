All Mastery Insight Points in Elon Riverlands in Guild Wars 2

The Elon Riverlands, first introduced in the Path of Fire expansion, has some beautiful scenery and some important quests. It is the location of some of the Story missions; it is also where players have to go to get their Skimmer mount, which is vital if they are looking to complete maps. Additionally, it has a selection of unique Mastery Points that can be unlocked.

Descension and Hero’s Overlook

This first Mastery Point is located underground near Augury Rock. Unlike other Mastery Insight Points, you have to perform a task first if you wish to unlock it. To access the Point, you’ll have to have a Jackal to go through the relevant Sand Portal. To complete the Point, you’ll have to fight and best the ghostly form of Elite Second Spear Binah, but several other ghosts surround her; the fight can be intense. Therefore, it’s best to stagger the fight from the entrance.

This is a simple Point to access. It’s in the Augury Rock area. You’ll need either a Springer or a Skyscale to get up to the Point. It is guarded by several Wind Riders, which you’ll have to fight.

Equipment Tracker and Ossa’s Defeat

You must complete this collection type achievement to complete the Mastery Insight Point. The collection requires you to locate a variety of Shadi’s gear that she has lost. She’ll give you a list to complete, and the equipment is scattered all across the map.

This Point is simple to reach. You’ll be able to use either a Springer or a Skyscale to reach it. Unfortunately, it is surrounded by enemies which you’ll have to beat up first.

Leviathan’s Gullet

This Point is surrounded by quicksand, so you’ll need to have either a Skyscale or a Skimmer to reach it. Also, some Scarabs guard the Point, which you’ll have to beat up.

Magic Hunter and Mysteries of the Exalted

This requires you to complete an achievement titled the Magic Hunter achievement to unlock this specific Mastery Insight Point. Additionally, it requires speaking to Researcher Raizza to unlock the collection.

This cave is located a little north of the Mastery Point on your map. You’ll have to use a Skimmer or a Skyscale to get through the sands, and there are cave bats as well. Once you’ve crossed the first region of sand, you’ll need to turn left before the drop-down. There is a small room with four pillars. You’ll have to solve the puzzle to get all four to light up so you can read the tablet in the middle.

Pillars of Sovereignty and Vulture Drifts Summit

This one is located atop a pillar near the Skimmer Ranch Waypoint. You can access it with either a Springer or a Skyscale or jump and glide across from the taller pillar across from it.

This is located to the right of the Skimmer Ranch Waypoint. You’ll need a Springer with the High Jump ability unlocked to reach it. You’ll have to use a Skyscale to reach it or ask a friendly Mesmer to give you a hand.

Sovereign Ridge

You’ll be able to reach this Point via a Springer or a Skyscale. You can also glide across from a higher point to get this or use a Long Jump from the Raptor mount.

Shallows of Despair

This Point is straightforward to reach. It is atop a platform. You’ll be able to fly over to it, or you’ll need to use a combination of Springer and Skimmer to get there.

Deadhouse Vault

This Point requires you to have a Jackal mount. To reach it, you’ll have to head through the portal. You’ll probably have to fight your way through the area to the next portal, but you can evade the enemies if you time it right. There are mines on the floor that will dismount you, so try to evade them and go through the last sand portal. The final chamber has a mini-boss event that you’ll have to fight to be able to commune with the Point, but it isn’t challenging.