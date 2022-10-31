How to complete the Masters of the Labyrinth achievment in Guild Wars 2 the Mad King’s Festival

In Guild Wars 2, there are plenty of achievements and events. However, there’s only one as spooky and spectacular as the Mad King’s Festival, where all are invited to the Mad King’s realm to enjoy spooktacular events. From running races to playing tower defense, there’s plenty to see and do during the Halloween season. In this case, we’ll look at one of the achievements, the Masters of the Labyrinth, and how to complete it in Guild Wars 2.

Where to start the Masters of the Labyrinth Achievement in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the name suggests, the Masters of the Labyrinth requires players to travel to the Mad King’s Labyrinth. You can head to any of the doors and speak to the Lunatic Boatman to get there. They’ll offer you a list of places you can travel to, and you merely need to choose to enter the Labyrinth. Once inside, you’ll be able to Glide down, use a flying Mount, or take the Portal that will place you in the Labyrinth proper.

Fighting these foes is not a job for a solo player. The best option is to find the Commander on the map or tag up yourself to lead a group of players if you’re willing to. If your map is empty, you can use your LFG tool to get to a new map that is much more populated. Common courtesy dictates that you don’t open the door and leave it to the Commander. The bosses are behind the purple-colored doors on the mini-map.

How to defeat the Skeletal Lich in the Masters of the Labyrinth Achievement in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Skeletal Lich is a nasty foe who will use the Fear effect to make you sprint away from the battle. The best strategy when facing them is to force them into a corner. It’s vital to use Crowd Control effects like Stuns, Fear, and Frozen to destroy the Break Bar. Once that blue bar has been depleted, you must then go into total DPS or damage phase. Don’t use your CC effects until the bar has turned fully blue. Then continue this cycle until they are dead. If any of your fellow fighters are knocked down, resurrect them, but be mindful of your own HP when doing so.

How to defeat the Grand High Viscount of Candy in the Masters of the Labyrinth Achievement in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a giant foe and quite annoying. They’ll toss out fields of candy that will, at first, buff your speed but, after a while, decrease your attack speed. You’ll need to dodge a lot here to avoid the attacks, and more importantly, do not open the second door, or you will be overwhelmed. The same principle of lowering the Break Bar applies here.

How to defeat the Labyrinthine Horror in the Masters of the Labyrinth Achievement in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fondly nicknamed Steve, the Labyrinthine Horror is not to be underestimated. He will randomly spawn as a triggered trap and does an incredible amount of damage. The best thing to do is lower his Break Bar and throw all the DPS you can at him. He will have attacks that you should dodge or end up downed.

How to defeat the Harrower Veltan in the Masters of the Labyrinth Achievement in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This enemy is annoying due to their persistent movement. They also do a lot of burning damage that will hurt you if you don’t have cleanses. However, like the other bosses, they are based on the blue Break Bar. As soon as that has been lowered, you must deal as much damage as you can, rinse and repeat. If you’re able to immobilize them, that’s even better, and providing debuff cleanses to your fellow fighters will help a lot.

How to defeat the Hollowed Gourdbinder in the Masters of the Labyrinth Achievement in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is probably the most annoying of the enemies. It loves to teleport around and will lob pumpkins at you to knock you around. Here, using Stability granting skills and carefully timing your dodges will keep you from being downed. Help all the players you can around you, and don’t forget that Crowd Control is the best form of offense.