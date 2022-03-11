How to complete the Moby Dick Eco Challenge mission in Gran Turismo 7

Before you even start the Moby Dick Eco Challenge mission in Gran Turismo 7, you need to go to Settings, then Display Settings and, under Race Display, make sure that Show Race Info is set to “Display All”. Then, when you start the mission, while you’re still stationary on the grid, tap the D-pad once to the left so that the Fuel Map appears in the bottom-right corner. Again, while you’re still stationary, tap up on the D-pad three times to set the Fuel Map to 4.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, drive around the Tsukuba Circuit as fast as you can. The Toyota 2000GT ‘67 is an old, light car with rear-wheel drive and no tuning parts, so it’s really prone to oversteer. Make sure you’re really gentle with the accelerator, especially when exiting those hairpins. Just before you enter the third and final hairpin, tap down once on the D-pad to set the Fuel Map to 3. This should ensure you make the most of your fuel for the long straight and the final bend. You’ll ideally cross the line just before your fuel runs out. Exactly what grade you get will depend on your GT7 driving skills, but these tips should be enough to secure you a Bronze.