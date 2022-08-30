How to complete the Return to Dry Top 1 Achievement in Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2’s Dry Top map was one of the first new maps introduced following the end of the Living World Season 1. This arid landscape is one of two similar maps that forge a hard line between Tyria and the Heart of Thorns expansion maps. Dry Top, along with its neighboring map, Silverwastes, was for many years a favorite of players looking to farm bags, complete Metas, and gather up Achievement Points. With confusing pathways, exciting landscapes, and several annoying enemies, it remains one of the more memorable maps in Guild Wars 2. It has also become a featured map in completing the Legendary Trinket, Prismatic Champion’s Regalia. This guide will explain how to complete the Return to Dry Top achievements on both tiers.

How to complete Return to Dry Top 1 in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing all the necessary achievements will grant your account a total of 25 Achievement Points, or AP. You will need to ensure that you’re accessing these achievements with Living World Season 2 with Episodes 1 and 2 unlocked. This can be completed as a replay or on your first playthrough of the Episodes.

Return to Dry Top: Story Episode 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must first go to the Story Journal under your Hero menu. From there, navigate to Living World Season 2, and click on Episode 1: Gates of Maguuma. You will need to complete the following Missions:

Disturbance in Brisbane Wildlands

Fallen Hopes

Cornered

Return to Dry Top: Story Episode 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have to next complete Episode 2 Story Missions. You’ll need to complete the following Missions:

Discovering Scarlet’s Breakthrough

The Concordia Incident

Trouble at Fort Salma

Return to Dry Top: Woodland Management

You will need to complete several collection achievements as well as some kill quests and general event completion:

You need to chop down trees 50 times in Dry Top. Trees appear as three logs stacked atop each other on your Mini-Map. You will need to have gathering tools equipped, with spares in your inventory, or an infinite set of gathering tools.

Return to Dry Top: Crop Harvester

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to harvest plants a total of 50 times on the Dry Top map. You can find a bunch of crops clustered together at the Uplands Oasis, near the Vine Bridge Waypoint on your map. Plants appear as small green leafy icons on your Mini-Map.

Return to Dry Top: Ore Miner

You will need to mine ore 50 times on the Dry Top map. Nodes are scattered around the map, and can be identified by their gray stone marker on your Mini–Map.

Return to Dry Top: Local Response

You will need to find 10 events to complete in Dry Top. There are often Commanders or people running together. Following these groups will make completion much easier, but even as a solo roamer, you can easily find the events.

Return to Dry Top: Treasure Hunter of Prospect Valley

This one is a time-gated collection. You will have to wait until the last 20 minutes in the current hour. This will be when a sandstorm hits the map, and the chests will be uncovered. You need to find and open 10 chests.

Return to Dry Top: Treasure Hunter of the Uplands

This one is a time-gated collection. You will have to wait until the last 20 minutes in the current hour. This will be when a sandstorm hits the map, and the chests will be uncovered. You need to find and open 10 chests.