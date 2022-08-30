How to craft the Legendary Trinket Prismatic Champion’s Regalia in Guild Wars 2

The Prismatic Champion’s Regalia in Guild Wars 2 is a Legendary Trinket that characters can wear. To obtain this, players must participate in events and quests across the older maps of Guild Wars 2. While the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia is, in essence, the simplest of the Legendary Trinkets to obtain, it remains an arduous task because players must complete achievements and travel to many different maps across the world of Tyria. While it is a nice break from having to farm an absurd amount of resources or spend a lot of Gold, it can be unclear how the Legendary can be obtained. Players who are also looking to get extra rewards and items will find that the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia has quite a lot to offer.

Prerequisite items needed to craft the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia

There are four tiers that you will need to complete for this Legendary Collection. The completion of each of these Tiers will grant you useful and unique items that you’ll need for crafting, everyday gameplay, and for the Legendary itself:

Tier 1 – Ascended Weapon Chest

– Ascended Weapon Chest Tier 2 – Fragment of Prismatic Light (Third generation Precursor)

– Fragment of Prismatic Light (Third generation Precursor) Tier 3 – 32-Slot Hero’s Trusty Backpack

– 32-Slot Hero’s Trusty Backpack Tier 4 – Prismatic Champion’s Regalia (Legendary Amulet)

You will have to have the following Episodes and Seasons of the Living World unlocked in order to complete the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia:

Chapter and Episode Map Access Living World Season 2 – Episodes, 1, 2, 4, 5, 6. Dry Top, Silverwastes Living World Season 3 – Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. Bloodstone Fen, Ember Bay, Bitterfrost Frontier, Lake Doric, Draconis Mons, and Siren’s Landing. Living World Season 4 – Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. Domain of Istan, Sandswept Isles, Domain of Kourna, Jahai Bluffs, Thunderhead Peaks, Dragonfall. Living World Season 5 (The Icebrood Saga) – Episodes Prologue, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and Special Episode, Visions of the Past: Steel and Fire. Grothmar Valley, Bjora Marches, Drizzlewood Coast.

If you don’t have access to the older Living World Seasons, you will be able to purchase them from the Black Lion Trading Post for Gems in the Gem Store tab. Alternatively, if you’re missing the Seasons, you can buy them from the Story Journal if any are missing. This will be for a Gem Amount, and Gems can be obtained from either the conversion of in-game Gold or through direct cash purchases through the Black Lion Trading Post.